Connecting Sherlock to Intercom

A great way to drive more targeted engagement and customer support is to connect your Sherlock scores with Intercom.

When you connect Sherlock to Intercom, you can filter and segment your users in Intercom by Sherlock scores and segments. This means you can use Sherlock scores and segments as filters in your Intercom emails and in-app messages.

To connect Sherlock with Intercom, simply click on Destinations, then the Connect Intercom . This will allow you to auth into Intercom. Your user scores and segments should flow to intercom immediately.

You can also find the Sherlock app in Intercom's app store here: https://app.intercom.io/a/apps/svl3ww4u/appstore?app_package_code=sherlock-9t4e&search=sherlock#

Setting up in Intercom

Once you have your Sherlock scores and segments flowing into Intercom, you can easily have these metrics showing up on your Intercom dashboard and person profiles, by configuring the columns on your dashboard here:

Then your dashboard can look like this - and your success team can have context for every conversation they have with users via Intercom.

Voila!

